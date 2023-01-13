Thousands of fish found dead in Banff National Park

Parks Canada says a phenomenon called "winterkill" is behind the death of thousands of fish in Vermilion Lakes, near Banff.

The government organization says it received calls on Jan. 7 after a large number of deceased or dying fish was found in the lakes.

According to officials, the fish died due to a extremely low level of dissolved oxygen levels, a naturally occurring condition called "winterkill."

Winterkill occurs when snow or ice buildup above the water surface becomes thick enough that it stops light from penetrating the water. Without sunlight, the aquatic plants and algae can't produce oxygen through photosynthesis.

The drop in the amount of oxygen available for aquatic life below the ice can then cause "mass fish die-offs," Parks Canada said.

Winterkill most commonly affects shallow, nutrient-rich lakes and wetlands.

"Larger lakes hold more oxygen and are more resilient to winterkill," Parks Canada explained.

The two species of fish that were affected were the white sucker and brook stickleback.

"Both of these species are common in Canada and are not species at risk," said Parks Canada.

"These species are also good at colonizing new environments. Therefore, it is likely that Vermilion Lakes will be colonized by the same species from the surrounding waters that weren’t affected by winterkill.

"We do not expect that this event will cause declines of these species in the region."

Winterkill at Vermilion Lakes has killed thousands of fish, some of which were then eaten by birds. (Parks Canada) Parks Canada says it will be monitoring Vermilion Lakes and may consider further intervention methods if needed.

The organization says Banff National Park has experienced at least two documented cases of winterkill in Vermilion Lakes in 1959 and 1964.

If you see wildlife in distress or deceased wildlife, you're asked to report it to Parks Canada by calling 403-762-1470.