People in several Canadian cities, including Calgary, walked and ran in the annual Walk So Kids Can Talk event, in support of Kids Help Phone.

Natasha Russell, communications lead for Kids Help Phone, says events like the one held on Sunday help support a very good cause to benefit youth in the city.

“It’s the 18th year that we’ve held the run and it’s actually Kids Help Phone’s 30th anniversary. It’s all about supporting mental health and making sure our kids and little ones have the resources they need 24/7.”

Russell says it’s also an important fundraiser for the organization.

“The goal is to fundraise a ton of money for the Kids Help Phone so we can keep the awareness going and these initiatives moving forward, year after year.”

She adds that Kids Help Phone is an essential resource for any child in need.

“[It’s for] someone who is unsure about what’s going on in their life. They provide that resource and support for any child at any time of the day.”

Kids who aren’t sure about speaking directly with someone can also take advantage of a new text support feature.

“The TextItNow is a new app feature. You know nowadays, kids don’t want to call, they want to text. That’s a new feature added this year where they can text and get an immediate response.”

Last year’s event raised almost $100,000 for the organization.

More than 1.6 million young people across Canada reached out for help through Kids Help Phone in 2018.