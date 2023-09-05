Thousands of students in Calgary and area head back to class

Students with the Calgary Catholic School Division and Rocky View Schools will be starting their first day of the new school year on Tuesday. (File) Students with the Calgary Catholic School Division and Rocky View Schools will be starting their first day of the new school year on Tuesday. (File)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina