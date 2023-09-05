Thousands of students in Calgary and area head back to class

As summer winds down, tens of thousands of students in Calgary and surrounding communities are heading back to school.

Tuesday marks the beginning of a staggered return to class for Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) students.

There are now roughly 60,000 students spread out across 118 CCSD schools.

With Calgary's population growing rapidly, so too is student enrolment.

The CCSD saw an increase of 2,154 in enrolment for the 2022-23 school compared to the year prior.

That's well above the district's prediction of 1,400 new students each year, and it brought the average school utilization rate up to 84.26 per cent, which is still just below the provincial benchmark of 85 per cent.

However, some CCSD schools were still at or above capacity.

So, much like the Calgary Board of Education, the Catholic district will have to work on balancing out enrolment and increasing capacity in more popular communities.

Tuesday also marks back to school for Rocky View Schools (RVS), which have recently seen some of the most significant jumps in student enrolment.

Heading into the previous school year, RVS saw its number of students jump to 27,772. That represented a 4.3 per cent jump, far exceeding the school board's prediction.

That board includes schools in Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere and other communities to the north, west and east of Calgary.

The latest CCSD and RVS enrolment data should be available in the coming weeks.