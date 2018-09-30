A crowd of over 5,500 people laced up their shoes for the Run for the Cure, the annual fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society to help in the fight against breast cancer.

Women, men, families, friends, survivors and many more gathered at Southcentre Mall for the 5km or 1km walk or run.

It’s the largest single-day volunteer-run event dedicated to the cause of raising money for breast cancer research.

Two of Sunday’s participants, Char Hoyem and Wendy Swirski, said they shaved their heads in support of the victims of breast cancer.

“One of the scariest things when you’re diagnosed with cancer is the thought of losing your hair and maybe losing some of your feminity and we’re just here to show that hair doesn’t define who you are,” Swirski said.

Hoyem says that it would be difficult to find someone who hasn’t been affected by cancer.

“We all know somebody. Some of us hear it from our moms or our sisters and for goodness sakes, let’s make it, for when it’s our daughters, it’s not so scary for them.”

The Canadian Cancer Society estimates that 72 Canadian women are diagnosed with breast cancer every day and every day, 14 people will die.

Men are also not exempt from the disease; 230 men were diagnosed with breast cancer and 60 men died from the disease in 2017.

Organizers of Calgary’s event say that it’s the second largest gathering in the country, eclipsed only by Toronto.

“We’ve raised about $800,000 right now and it’s still climbing,” said Kristi McGowan, Run for the Cure organizer.

She says that hearing all the survivor stories makes the whole event worth it year after year.

The Run for the Cure was held in over 56 communities across the country on Sunday.

(With files from Brad MacLeod)