Calgary streets were filled with thousands of people on Saturday all showing their support for the fight for equality, inclusivity and empowerment.

It’s the second year that the demonstration for women’s rights has taken place, exactly one year after Donald J. Trump’s inauguration.

Participants say they have different specific reasons why they are marching, but the core element is all the same.

“I’m here to support all the women and everybody from every walk of life who deserve equality just like everybody else,” said Joanna Haigh.

The event isn’t just for women either. Men like Logan Facette say women’s rights have a different definition with men.

“To be honest, I don’t know where I would be without women in my life. Starting with my mother and sister, and most of all my wife.”

While Calgary’s demonstration was relatively small compared to other events in Toronto and in cities in the United States, organizers say that it’s still important to have.

Ashley Bristowe, with Women’s March YYC, say it’s important to communicate about issues like pay inequality and domestic violence.

“Here in Calgary, we’re about creating an opportunity for the kinds of conversations that need to happen in 2018. The Women’s March in Calgary is about creating community in Calgary, in Alberta, creating a space for the voices of diversity.”

She says that they are also looking to encourage more women to seek political office, particularly in Alberta.

“We want whoever represents Alberta on the international or nation stage to represent women’s rights, minority rights and human rights.”

Two other Alberta cities, Edmonton and Lethbridge, also held marches on Saturday.

