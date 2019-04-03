A 54-year-old Edmonton man faces two charges after allegedly trying to frame his roommate for planning acts of terrorism.

According to RCMP officials, members of the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) launched an investigation on Tuesday, March 26 into a threatening letter addressed to the United States Consulate in downtown Calgary. The note stated that acts of terrorism targeting both Canadians and Americans were being planned and the targets included the alleged offender’s wife.

The RCMP investigation determined the terror threat was a hoax and the alleged author was attempting to implicate his roommate.

Martin Palasz of Edmonton has been charged with terrorist hoax and public mischief in connection with the investigation. The 54-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on Friday, April 5.