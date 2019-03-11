Three people are facing charges after the truck they were in crashed head-on into a sheriff’s vehicle on the weekend.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle near Morley at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle fled the scene and crashed head-on into an Alberta sheriff’s vehicle.

Police pursued and stopped the vehicle and arrested the three occupants inside.

RCMP say the truck was stolen the day before from the Calgary area.

The suspects were not injured in the incident and charges are pending.