Three arrested following carjacking in city’s southeast
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:24AM MDT
Police are investigating a carjacking that happened in the city’s southeast on Wednesday evening.
Police say a person was forced out of their vehicle along 5th Avenue S.E. at about 10:40 p.m.
Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle with the help of a police helicopter.
They stopped the vehicle near Crowfoot Crossing in the northwest and three people were taken into custody.
There is no word yet on charges.