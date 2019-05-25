Sundre RCMP have arrested three people in connection with a carjacking that took place in another Alberta community earlier this month.

Authorities were called to respond to a report of suspicious persons spotted in the vicinity of a business in the community on May 15.

When police arrived at the scene and began to interview the three individuals, they became evasive with the questioning and tried to provide false names to conceal their identities.

Further investigation by the officers determined the suspects' real names and revealed that all three of them were wanted in several crimes, including a carjacking that occurred several days earlier in the central Alberta community of Drayton Valley.

All three suspects, two men and a woman, were arrested on outstanding warrants for robbery, weapons offences and fraud.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered drugs and weapons.

Braidon Ophus, 23, of Calgary is charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Cocaine possession

Obstruction

Six counts of failure to comply with condition of a recognizance

Two counts of breach of weapons prohibition

Operate uninsured motor vehicle

Misuse of licence plate

Kiara Num, 19, of Red Deer is charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Cocaine possession

Obstruction

Three counts of failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance

Shawn Freake, 24, of Drayton Valley is charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Cocaine possession

Obstruction

RCMP say the public's intervention was key in making these arrests and they are working to find the rightful owners of a number of stolen items that were also found in the vehicle.