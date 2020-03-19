Three-car collision in northeast Calgary sends two to hospital
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 2:35PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 6:22PM MDT
A three-vehicle collision took place Thursday around 1 p.m. in northeast Calgary.
CALGARY -- A man and women were taken to Foothills hospital following a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.
The incident took place at 100 Avenue and 19th Street N.E. shortly after 1 p.m. Police say one vehicle rolled over, injuring the man and woman.
According to the EMS, one man received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Foothills Hospital in stable condition.
One woman suffered minor injuries. She was taken to Foothills as well.