CALGARY -- A man and women were taken to Foothills hospital following a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at 100 Avenue and 19th Street N.E. shortly after 1 p.m. Police say one vehicle rolled over, injuring the man and woman.

According to the EMS, one man received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Foothills Hospital in stable condition.

One woman suffered minor injuries. She was taken to Foothills as well.