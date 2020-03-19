Three-car collision results in rollover in northeast Calgary
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 2:35PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 2:40PM MDT
A three-vehicle collision took place Thursday around 1 p.m. in northeast Calgary.
CALGARY -- Calgary police, EMS and the Calgary Fire Department are on the scene of a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.
The incident took place at 100 Avenue and 19th Street N.E. shortly after 1 p.m. Police say one vehicle rolled over, and there appears to be injuries.
There was no information available on the extent of injuries, or the age and gender of the people involved.
This is a developing story...