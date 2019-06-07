RCMP officers from six different jurisdictions as well as Calgary's police helicopter were all involved in the arrest of three people who evaded police for hours last Saturday.

The incident began when Chestermere RCMP attempted to pull over a truck on Highway 9 in the early morning hours of June 1.

The truck fled from officers, but was later located at about 9:37 a.m. in the Airdrie area.

Responding officers located the truck, a Ford pickup that was reported stolen, and attempted to stop the driver near the Carstairs exit on Highway 2.

The truck again refused to follow their commands and left the Airdrie area, driving in the wrong direction on the major route.

Members of the Innisfail RCMP were contacted as a result and took action to close down the southbound lanes of traffic in order to protect the public. The Calgary Police Service HAWCS helicopter was also called in to monitor the fleeing truck.

The vehicle soon exited the highway at the Town of Olds, where police say the suspects drove recklessly through the community, causing significant damage to the property of a number of homeowners.

Olds RCMP managed to successfully deploy a spike belt to disable the truck, forcing it to become stuck in a field about 12 km northwest of the community.

One suspect fled the truck when it stopped, but was arrested a short distance away with assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Service.

Two other suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested without incident inside the truck.

Dustin Edward Watetch, 30, of Regina, Sask. has been charged with:

Flight from a peace officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Resist arrest

Possession of stolen property

Three counts of mischief

Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Richard Mulvihill, 27, of Strathmore, has been charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Resist arrest

Three counts of breach of probation

Two counts of breach of recognizance

Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Hannah Grace-Marie Davidson, 18, of Calgary, has been charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking

Watetch and Mulvihill remain in custody and are awaiting court appearances in Calgary on June 12 while Davidson was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on July 9.