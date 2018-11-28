A search warrant that was executed on a home in Okotoks last week has turned up a variety of drugs and weapons and three people from the community are now facing numerous charges.

RCMP searched a home on Cimarron Meadows Crescent last Friday at about 5:00 a.m. and arrested two men and one woman.

Officers seized a number of items including:

Firearms

Prohibited weapons

Drugs with a street value of $3,500 total

34.67 grams of cocaine

4.22 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

1.53 grams of heroin

Assorted steroids in powder, liquid, and tablet forms

$2,205 cash

Kavon Sharifi-Jamali, 25, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

Six counts of Careless use of a firearm

Nine counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Illegal possession or trafficking in government documents

Unlawful possession of body armour contrary to the Body Armour Control Act

Simon Sharifi-Jamali, 32, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

Danielle Stankevich, 27, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

All three are from Okotoks and have been released from custody.

They are scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on December 14, 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).