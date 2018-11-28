CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Three charged after RCMP seize drugs and weapons from Okotoks home
Police confiscated drugs, weapons and cash from a home in Okotoks on November 23, 2018.
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 10:22AM MST
A search warrant that was executed on a home in Okotoks last week has turned up a variety of drugs and weapons and three people from the community are now facing numerous charges.
RCMP searched a home on Cimarron Meadows Crescent last Friday at about 5:00 a.m. and arrested two men and one woman.
Officers seized a number of items including:
- Firearms
- Prohibited weapons
- Drugs with a street value of $3,500 total
- 34.67 grams of cocaine
- 4.22 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)
- 1.53 grams of heroin
- Assorted steroids in powder, liquid, and tablet forms
- $2,205 cash
Kavon Sharifi-Jamali, 25, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA
- Six counts of Careless use of a firearm
- Nine counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Illegal possession or trafficking in government documents
- Unlawful possession of body armour contrary to the Body Armour Control Act
Simon Sharifi-Jamali, 32, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA
Danielle Stankevich, 27, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA
All three are from Okotoks and have been released from custody.
They are scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on December 14, 2018.
Anyone with information is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).