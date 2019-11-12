Three charged with attempted murder following CrossIron Mills parking lot shooting
Emergency vehicles outside of a CrossIron Mills entrance during the Sep. 16, 2019 response to a shooting
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:03AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:23AM MST
CALGARY – Three Calgary men have been arrested and charged in connection with a September shooting on the property of CrossIron Mills mall in Balzac.
The accused – Dakota Brandon Bolton, 25, Carl James Schuyler, 35, and Jari Erkki Manner, 37, were arrested Sunday, Nov. 10 and all three were charged with:
- Attempted murder
- Conspiracy to commit murder
On the evening of Sep. 16, emergency crews, including RCMP and CPS members, responded to CrossIron Mills following reports of an active shooter. Hundreds of employees and thousand of patrons were evacuated from the mall.
A man suffering from gunshot wounds was located and transported by ambulance to Foothills hospital. RCMP determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the mall.
No arrests were made on the night of the shooting but the RCMP investigation indicated the incident was targeted.
In addition to the murder-related charges, Bolton has been charged with:
- Disguise with intent
- Using a firearm while committing an offence
- Using a fiearm without having a license
- Failure to comply with a recognizance
Bolton, Schuyler and Manner remain in custody ahead of their court appearances in Airdrie provincial court this week.