**Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated the fire was in the 200 block of Silverado Place SW. The fire occurred in the 200 block of Silverado Plains Close SW**

Members of the Calgary Fire Department have extinguished a fire in a southeast neighbourhood that damaged several buildings.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Silverado Plains Close SW at around 2:00 p.m. following reports of a fire.

“It was a rear detached garage," said CFD South District Chief Garth Schnurer of the fire's origin. "It extended to the garage beside it. Crews made a quick knockdown to extinguish the flames.”

“Some extension has gone to the back of the houses but we have very little damage to the insides of the houses.”

Three detached garages were destroyed by the fire and the exteriors of three homes were damaged .

“We’re hoping to be able to get the residents back as soon as we can,” said Schnurer. “We have three garages that are totally destroyed. The houses look like they should be able to be repaired. That’s something that will have to be assessed by the insurance agencies as we go forward.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews remain on the scene and are monitoring hotspots.

Schnurer says it has been a busy summer for the Calgary Fire Department but there is no singular reason for the increase in calls.

With files from CTV's Jaclyn Brown