Fire crews remain at the scene in northeast Calgary after three homes were severely damaged in a blaze on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called about the situation at around 8:00 p.m. and when they got there, they found thick smoke and flames coming from two homes on Laguna Way N.E.

CFD Battalion Chief Alistair Robin says it was hard to tell which house the fire started in, so crews began an exterior attack on both of them.

"They quickly knocked down the flames and discovered that two home were involved at that time and then worked to protect the homes on either side of them."

Flames ended up affecting a third home before crews managed to get the upper hand.

10 people have been displaced as a result but no one was injured in the fire.

"AHS did look at two members. One from a neighbouring home and one from a source home and both people checked out okay."

All of the affected residents had managed to escape the burning homes before crews got there, thanks to functioning smoke detectors.

Sarah Lockyer, who lives in the area, originally thought it was a car on fire instead of a house.

"There were big black smoke clouds and that was about it. Everything was engulfed in smoke."

Lockyer says the situation made her nervous, especially because of the number of kids that were in the neighbourhood playing.

"It's quite concerning when you have kids of your own."

This is the third fire in northeast Calgary in the past few weeks.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.