Crews remain at the scene of a fire that gutted two homes and heavily damaged a third in the city’s southwest on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a two-alarm fire in the 100 block of Woodbrook Way S.W. at about 10:00 p.m.

When crews arrived they found three homes on fire and an aerial attack was launched to bring the blaze under control.

Nearby homes were evacuated and officials say all occupants are accounted for.

“Crews arrived to find two houses were fully involved in flames, quickly spreading to a third. Crews did a rapid attack on the fire and then worked at controlling the exposures and evacuating residents from the nearby houses,” said Alistair Robin, CFD battalion chief. “Some of them definitely will be allowed back in. Some have chosen to stay with other residents or to go elsewhere or with other family members just due to the commotion.”

One person was treated at the scene by AHS and crews also rescued a dog from the backyard of the one of the homes.

ENMAX crews were called to the scene and located one transformer that was damaged from the fire and ATCO crews dealt with a ruptured gas line.

Witnesses say they could feel the heat from the fire from across the street and hear windows breaking.

“By the time I got outside and took a look, his whole back deck was on fire and his awning, he had a black awning over the deck, that was engulfed in flames and the siding of the house was starting to melt and burn so I immediately ran into my house, turned my hose bibbs on so I came back outside, turned the garden hose on and started spraying the siding of my house and my roof cause I figured if my neighbour’s house catches on fire, I’m next to go,” said neighbour Rod Stark.

“People started running out and it quickly caught to the second house and then quickly caught to the third house, there was still no fire department here,” said Brian Schiver, neighbour.

Fire officials say about six people from the damaged homes have been displaced.

Crews remain at the scene monitoring for hot spots and the cause of the fire is under investigation.