Three injured on Stoney Trail in collision involving a vehicle and an ambulance
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 8:36PM MST Last Updated Monday, January 27, 2020 8:52PM MST
An ambulance was involved in a collision Monday on Stoney Trail in Calgary. Three people are injured.
Three people were injured Monday morning when a motorist collided with an ambulance.
The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. on Stoney Trail. Both vehicles were heading east towards Chapparal Boulevard, when the crash occurred.
Two male EMS employees are in serious but stable condition, with non life-threatening injuries, along with the driver of the other car.
The ambulance was en route to a call at the time.