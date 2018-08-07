Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on a highway south of Calgary that killed three people early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a crash between an SUV and a car on Highway 22, west of Priddis Valley Road W, at about 3:00 a.m.

“It looks like it was a head-on collision and we have three deceased, two male drivers and one female passenger,” said Cpl. Tiffany McGregor, Turner Valley RCMP. “This piece of the highway is 100 kilometres an hour, based on the damage, I couldn’t tell you, I don’t estimate speed, but it definitely did some damage to the vehicles.”

RCMP officials say the 26-year old male driver of the car and a 31-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old male driver of the SUV also died at the scene.

A 27-year-old woman from the SUV was airlifted by STARS to Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

Police diverted traffic around the scene for several hours and reopened the road at about 10:00 a.m.

A collision analyst examined the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.