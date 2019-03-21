Charges have been laid against three men in connection to a stabbing in the Coach Hill area last August that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the 600 block of Coach Grove Road S.W. at about 2:45 a.m. on August 12, 2018 for a check on welfare.

Two men in their 20s were were taken to hospital in serious condition with multiple stab wounds.

Three men have now been charged in the case.

Imran Yusaf, 20, of Calgary, is charged with:

Two counts each of aggravated assault and breach of probation order

One count each of assault, breach of recognizance, forcible entry and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Abbas Yusaf, 20, of Calgary, is charged with:

Two counts each of aggravated assault and breach of recognizance

One count each of assault, forcible entry and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Luke Matthew Schamber, 19, of Calgary, is charged with;

Two counts of assault and one count of forcible entry

All three men are expected to appear in court in November.