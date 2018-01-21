Police have arrested three people after a routine traffic stop in Airdrie turned into a dangerous pursuit early Sunday morning.

Airdrie RCMP says that at about 1:00 a.m., officers stopped a suspicious Ford F-150 truck that was pulling a trailer without any lights on.

The driver told the members that he was trying to fix the lights but suddenly drove away from them at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle drove in the wrong way along a number of streets in Airdrie, soon making its way to the QEII Highway. It then proceeded towards Calgary.

HAWCS was called in to help track the truck and trailer, where it observed the vehicle continuing to drive at excessive speeds within Calgary city limits.

At one point, the driver stopped at the side of the highway and attempted to ditch the trailer, but was unsuccessful and drove off again.

As the driver continued down the road, the trailer eventually broke away from the truck and rolled across the highway.

The suspect then turned onto a rural road and headed back towards Airdrie, but RCMP was able to deploy a spike belt to disable the truck.

The vehicle finally lost control and came to a stop near Yankee Valley Boulevard and 8 Street S.E.

Three occupants of the truck then got out and attempted to flee on foot, but two of the suspects were quickly apprehended.

The third suspect continued to run away and RCMP Police Dog Services were called in to help.

The male suspect, believed to be high on drugs, was found hiding underneath a deck.

Police found he was concealing a knife and later located a sawed-off shotgun that the suspect had allegedly tossed into a nearby yard.

RCMP says the truck, trailer and firearm were all stolen and various break-in tools and ski masks were found inside the truck.

Charges have not been formally laid.

Anyone with information on this occurrence is asked to contact Constable Cassondra Greene at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do).