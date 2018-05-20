One home was destroyed and two others were damaged in a fire that broke out in the northeast community of Coral Springs on Saturday evening.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Coral Springs Circle N.E. for reports of a house fire at about 5:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found smoke and flames coming from a single family home and flames beginning to impinge on a second home.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to those two homes with only minor damage suffered to a third.

"Once the exposures were secured, crews went quickly into the source home and exposure home to conduct primary and secondary searches for any other occupants or pets," said CFD Battalion Chief Stu Laird. "Nothing was found on our search."

Three out of the five occupants who live at the home of origin were present at the time of the fire and all managed to get out of the home safely.

One person was assessed and treated by paramedics at the scene.

Officials say that the families in two of the homes were displaced while the family that lives in the third was able to go back inside on Saturday night.

The Calgary Emergency Management Agency is taking steps to care for the displaced residents of the other affected homes.

"We still don't know the cause and, at this point, we are still putting out some hot spots and are going through with out monitors to make sure all of those are out," Laird said.

Chamkaur Mann, who lives at one of the neighbouring homes, says he was called by another neighbour who told him that his house was on fire.

"I say the firefighters doing a very good job. They saved our house. The other side is totally burned."

He says that it was very hard to get the call and he didn't know what to expect.

"They told me that 'your house is under fire' not the other side. I was so scared."

Chamkaur's daughter Sukhan says her family has lived there for the past five years and they have a lot of memories tied to the home, so the news of a fire was very difficult to hear.

She says she was relieved when she got there and found her home was intact.

"When I first heard it, it was really scary. I was just thanking everything because there are so many memories attached to it."

Blair Acorn, who lived at the home that was destroyed, says he was sleeping in his room when the fire started.

"My son came out of his room screaming, 'Dad, fire, fire!' I got up and opened my door to see the flames down the hallway so I ran back to my bedroom and grabbed what I could grab. In two seconds it filled up with smoke, nothing, just barely got out."

Acorn says that he and his son Devan Sinclair stayed in his friend's truck last night and lost everything in the fire. He doesn't know what to do now.

"They say live each day to it's fullest like it's going to be your last. I always believe in that motto and that couldn't be more true now because it could be my last."

He says the Red Cross has provided them with accomodation for the next few nights and hopes to replace his gear so he and his son can get back to work as soon as possible.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of this fire as well as a house fire in Country Hills that destroyed three homes earlier on Saturday.