Three people in hospital following Marlborough house fire

A house fire in the northeast community of Marlborough sent three people to hospital early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded around 5:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Marwood Circle N.E., where flames had torn through the siding and backyard area of the home.

EMS confirmed three adults were taken to hospital in the aftermath. Their conditions were not considered life-threatening and they are now stable.

Dieter Marschall is a family friend and says the people inside were an elderly couple in their 80s along with their disabled son, who is a paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair.

“We’ve known them for probably 60 years and we’re just shocked, so I’m on my way to visit them in the hospital right now,” he said.

“They have a small dog, which I’m glad will be taken care of as well, but we have several friends who are worried because this is something you don’t expect.”

Don MacDonald lives just down the street and says he knows the elderly couple and their son.

He was glad to hear they got out of the home and are being taken care of in hospital, but surprised by how fast the situation escalated.

“I’d really just like to know how this happened because I saw a tremendous amount of vehicles here from city police to ambulances, and firetrucks,” MacDonald said.

“It’s a little close to home and when you know the people that live here, you’re so concerned about them because they’re older folks with a handicapped son. He’s totally wheelchair-bound and if you look on the side of the house, there’s a wheelchair ramp.”

Firefighters remain at the scene, monitoring for hot spots, and a fire investigator is looking into what exactly caused the early morning blaze.