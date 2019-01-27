A major route near the Town of Cochrane was closed for several hours as police investigated a serious crash that sent three people to hospital, with one of them in life threatening condition.

Officials say emergency crews were called to the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 22, at about 7:35 a.m.

Police say three people, including two children, have been taken to hospital in Calgary as a result of the crash. A fourth person was taken to an urgent care centre in Cochrane.

"In one vehicle there was a gentleman with two children. That gentleman was transported with life threatening injuries to Foothills Hospital. The two children were taken into hopsital with minor injuries. The other gentlemen went to urgent care as a precaution," said Cpl. Susan Richter with the Cochrane RCMP.

Richter says the road conditions were impacted by weather at the time of the crash, but they are still investigating the cause.

Highway 22 was reopened at about 12:45 p.m.