Three people injured by falling tree near Lake Louise
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 9:17AM MDT
Three people were taken to hospital from the Lake Louise area on Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell into a climbing area.
Witnesses say the tree fell about 80 to 100 metres during high winds onto a group of climbers below.
EMS officials say they were called to the area at 1:00 p.m. and that three patients were transported to hospital; one in life threatening condition.
More to come…