

CTV Calgary Staff





Avalanche Canada officials confirm a natural slide, north of Lake Louise off Highway 93, left three skiers injured.

The skiers were caught in the avalanche on Mount Patterson on Monday and sent plummeting a distance of approximately 100 metres. Members of the group were not buried by the slide but suffered an array of injuries including head trauma and broken ribs. All three skiers were transported from the hill to hospital by ground ambulance.

According to Avalanche Canada, the avalanche was a loose dry slide that occurred naturally and was concentrated in steep, gullied terrain.