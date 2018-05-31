Three people have been transported to hospital by ambulance in stable, non-life threatening condition following a stabbing attack in the city's southwest.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at approximately 8:40 p.m.

According to CPS officials, the victims were found near Chinook Centre in the 6400 block of Macleod Trail Southwest. One of the stabbing victims was found in the mall's parkade, a second victim was found in a surface parking lot and a third victim was found in an area north of the mall.

One woman was taken into police custody shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Investigators are reviewing security footage from businesses in the area.