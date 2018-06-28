Airdrie RCMP arrested two women and a man after an concerned resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked along Big Hill Springs Road this week.

Investigators say that on June 27, a citizen called them about a U-Haul trailer on the road just west of Range Road 13.

The caller was worried about the vehicle, believing the occupants were prowling around his property and making preparations to rob him.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found three people in the process of scraping the trailer in an attempt to remove decals.

The members also spotted a number of break-in tools and pieces of mail in the van, so decided to conduct a further search.

They discovered many more break-in tools, firearms, ammunition, drugs, stolen identification, stolen mail, stolen cheques and equipment that could be used to forge fraudulent documents.

Airdrie RCMP says the suspects are believed to be linked to over 40 other crimes in southern Alberta and thank the assistance of the public in the arrest.

“The Airdrie RCMP rely on community members to help police with crime prevention and crime reduction. This is a perfect example of the community working with police to fight crime,” said Constable Dan Martin in a release.

A 29-year-old man and 23-year-old female from Calgary as well as a 19-year-old woman from Edmonton are facing 94 charges each, including:

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of stolen property under $5,000 (numerous identification cards and documents)

possession of a controlled substance

theft of mail

forgery

firearm in a motor vehicle

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a loaded firearm

possession of break-in instruments

All three suspects are still in custody and are awaiting their first court appearance.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).