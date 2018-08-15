Three people are facing charges in connection with two separate drug seizures by the Calgary police in early August.

Police say that they have seized $90,000 worth of drugs, arrested three people in a pair of drug investigations and apprehended an eight-week-old child found inside a vehicle where drug powder was present.

The first incident took place on August 3, where police stopped a vehicle driven by a man believed to be connected to the drug trade.

The male driver and another person, a female passenger, were arrested and the vehicle was searched. Police found a significant quantity of drugs inside, including:

588 fentanyl pills, with a street value of approximately $11,760

51 unknown pills

$2,620 Canadian currency

An eight-week-old infant was also taken from the vehicle. that police believe was contaminated by drugs in pill and powder form.

A 37-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, who are not being identified to protect the identity of the child, are facing drug trafficking charges. The man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The second incident centred on a home in the 0 to 100 block of Coventry Circle N.E. on August 9. Police executed a search warrant and arrested one man and seized over $80,000 worth of drugs, including:

362.4 grams of heroin, with a street value of approximately $72,480

16.5 grams of crack cocaine, with a street value of approximately $1,650

24 grams of cocaine, with a street value of approximately $2,400

5.5 grams of methamphetamine, worth approximately $275

145.5 grams of marijuana, worth approximately $1,455

104.7 grams of cannabis oil, worth approximately $1,047

272 percocet pills, worth approximately $1,360

$6,900 Canadian currency

Justin Fink, 31, has been charged with:

five counts of trafficking cocaine

five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

six counts of possession of property obtained by crime

one outstanding warrant

There are no details on court appearances for any of the offenders.