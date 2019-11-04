CALGARY: A three vehicle collision took place Monday evening in the Crowsnest Pass area, causing traffic to be re-routed.

Crowsnest RCMP are on scene at the intersection of Highway 22 and Range Road 21, south of Maycroft bridge.

No details are available about whether or not anyone was injured, or what the cause of the collision was.

Traffic is being re-routed at the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 3, while north of the collision, at Highway 22 near the bridge, traffic is being directed towards Highway 2.

Motorists in the area should expect delays over the next several hours.

This is a developing story.