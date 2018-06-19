CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Three-wheel motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on Stoney Trail
A toppled three-wheeled motorcycle following Tuesday afternoon's crash on Stoney Trail near the 88 Street SE exit
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:59PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 19, 2018 9:34PM MDT
A section of the southeast leg of Stoney Trail has reopened to traffic following a late afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the road approaching the 88 Street Southeast exit.
An elderly male, the lone occupant of the three wheel motorcycle, believed to be a Cam-Am Spyder, was transported to hospital in critical condition with undisclosed injuries.
THe occupants of the Nissan Murano were not seriously injured in the collision.
Police reopened Stoney Trail at approximately 9:30 p.m.