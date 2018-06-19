A section of the southeast leg of Stoney Trail has reopened to traffic following a late afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the road approaching the 88 Street Southeast exit.

An elderly male, the lone occupant of the three wheel motorcycle, believed to be a Cam-Am Spyder, was transported to hospital in critical condition with undisclosed injuries.

THe occupants of the Nissan Murano were not seriously injured in the collision.

Police reopened Stoney Trail at approximately 9:30 p.m.