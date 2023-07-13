'Thrilled to see': Electric vehicle now in use at Galt Museum in Lethbridge

An all-electric van is now in service at Lethbridge's Galt Museum, the city's latest stride toward a more sustainable future.

The cargo van, which will be used in the museum's programs, was purchased through the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre (MCCAC).

Its primary usage will be to cut down the usage of other staff vehicles that were used to haul materials and do pickups and deliveries throughout the city.

"By adding this vehicle to the Galt and the Fort, we are fulfilling a value of our new strategic plan as we continually work toward sustainability and holistically consider our practices from cultural, health, financial, environmental and social perspectives," said Darrin Martens, executive director and CEO of the Galt Museum, in a statement.

"On behalf of Lethbridge city council, I am thrilled to see this new EV for the Galt Museum & Archives and Fort Whoop-Up," said Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

"As we continue to work towards sustainable future energy use, this is another great initiative in supporting the transition to low-emission vehicles in Lethbridge."

The city acquired other electric vehicles through the MCCAC, including an SUV and utility task vehicle. Both are in use by the waste and environment department.

Lethbridge says it expects delivery of an all-electric ice resurfacer in the fall.

Galt's cargo van was purchased last December.