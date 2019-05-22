The newly-elected UCP government is delivering its first Throne Speech on Wednesday and about a dozen bills are expected.

House Leader Jason Nixon said this week the government’s first order of business will be the Carbon Tax Repeal Act, followed by the Open For Business Act and the Job Creation Tax Cut.

Premier Jason Kenney said several times on the campaign trail he will immediately get rid of the carbon tax, which was brought in two years ago by the previous NDP government.

“Passing the Carbon Tax Repeal Act will mean that ordinary people will no longer be punished for heating their homes and driving to work,” said Nixon.

The Job Creation Tax Cut will see business tax rate in Alberta cut from 12 to 11 per cent on July 1, then reduced by a further point each Jan. 1 until it reaches eight per cent in 2022.

The Open For Business Act will, among other things, see minimum wage stay at $15 an hour for adults and a $13 an hour minium wage will be introduced for workers age 17 and under.