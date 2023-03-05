Thunderbirds dominate Cougars, force deciding game Sunday

The UBC Thunderbirds refused to lose Saturday night in Vancouver, decisively defeating the Mount Royal University Cougars women's hockey team 5-1.

UBC scored three times over three minutes in the third to break open a close game.

The win by the defending conference champion Thunderbirds forces a deciding third game Sunday in Vancouver, to determine the Canada West champion.

The UBC victory followed a 1-0 win by MRU Friday night in the opening game of the Canada West final.

Hannah Koroll, Joelle Fiala, Chanreet Bassi, Mia Bierd and Koroll with her second scored for UBC.

Aliya Jomha had the lone goal for the Cougars.

UBC dominated play throughout, outshooting MRU 42-10.

Puck drop for Sunday's deciding game is 4 p.m. MT. The game is being televised on Canada West TV.