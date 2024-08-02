CALGARY
    • Thunderstorm risk to peak Saturday; heat to ease off by Sunday

    What begins as a hot and dry August long weekend will end with cooler, wet weather in the Calgary area.

    As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, heat warnings remained in the southern portions of Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia but had not been issued for many central and northern communities due to slightly cooler minimum temperatures.

    Heat warnings (pink) and air quality advisories (grey) issued from Environment and Climate Change Canada on Aug. 2, 2024.

    Scattered thunderstorms were visible in southeastern British Columbia late Friday afternoon and tracking northeast.

    Mostly non-severe storms are possible in central and southern Alberta along that same line Friday, especially overnight.

    Daytime highs throughout southern Alberta are expected to reach the high 20s and low 30s again Saturday but an incoming system will bring cooler temperatures and persistent instability for at least a few days after that.

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday in Alberta, initializing just east of the foothills before gaining energy and momentum as they track west to east.

    Temperatures will gradually drop to below-seasonal levels in Calgary by early next week, with rain possible until Wednesday.

