CALGARY -- A little more mist to start our day, with a touch of accompanying snow – one centimetre would be a generous total for parts of the city for the remainder of this one. Conditions will be improving for tomorrow, but today is another inundation of frigid air cycling the north (and arriving here from the east), which will continue through the day. Our daytime high is not expected to improve much beyond our morning circumstances.

Overnight we run another slight risk of flurries, and then —with shovels ready tomorrow — some westerly wind helps out and warms us back to positives for Friday, which is thereafter supplemented further by a high pressure wave that'll bring us back to the 3 C seasonal normal, and create a wave of benign conditions for a few days.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, snow flurries, temperature downtrend

Daytime high: -10 C*

Evening: chance of flurries, low -8 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -6 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -8 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -7 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -4 C

Our photographs today showcase the chillier weather we've dealt with of late, which provided freezing fog and left a layer of rime on… well, just about everything!

Thanks to Kelly and Vio for the photos!

