As September nears its conclusion, Calgary Public Library users have scant days to find one of the remaining golden tickets hidden in branches around the city.

“Over the course of September we’ve hidden 100 golden tickets all across our system, 20 locations. It’s been wild. It’s been so fun to see people find them,” Mary Kapusta, Calgary Public Library’s director of communications. “There’s over 70 that have been found so there’s a few left out there.”

The Great Golden Ticket Giveaway, which draws inspiration from Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, offers those who locate a ticket an opportunity to tour the new Central Library with their immediate family or a guest on October 27, days ahead of the grand opening of the new library.

“We really wanted to do something to celebrate this incredible occasion for our members. We serve over 666,000 members across our system, nearly seven million visits last year,” explained Kapusta.“We receive over 20,000 visits to physical libraries each and every day so we want to do something for those people.”

“While you’ve been excited trying to find the tickets, our staff, a huge team of people, have been excited planning amazing things for you on that date. If you have a ticket it’s a pretty special day.”

Anyone who locates a golden ticket must present it to the information desk prior to the end of business hours on Sunday, September 30.

“We want to make sure that people of all ages and backgrounds can find our tickets,” added Kapusta. “You could find one opening up one of our Chromebook laptops and all of a sudden there’s a ticket inside.”

“What doesn’t leave a library? Our reference materials like the dictionaries. So those are good places to look.”

As of Wednesday, September 26, there are golden tickets that have not been claimed at the following locations:

Saddletowne Library at Genesis Centre

Village Square Library

Louise Riley Library

Central Library

Signal Hill Library

Forest Lawn Library

Giuffre Family Library

Fish Creek Library

Shawnessy Library at Cardel Rec South

For additional information on the contest visit The Great Golden Ticket Giveway