Tidewater signs deal to sell Pipestone and Dimsdale assets to AltaGas for $650M

The logo for AltaGas Ltd. The logo for AltaGas Ltd.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dark sky designation: Quebec's Mont-Tremblant Park is officially star gazers' paradise

Lovers of starry skies and all manner of celestial spectacles can now visit Quebec's Mont-Tremblant National Park knowing it's received an official dark sky stamp of approval. Newly designated as an International Dark Sky Park, Mont-Tremblant is being recognized by the International Dark Sky Places Program (IDSPP), for the work it has done to protect its nocturnal environment.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina