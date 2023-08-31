Tidewater signs deal to sell Pipestone and Dimsdale assets to AltaGas for $650M
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its Pipestone natural gas plant and expansion project as well as its Dimsdale natural gas storage facility to AltaGas Ltd. for $650 million in cash and shares.
The company says it expects to use the net proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.
Tidewater interim CEO Rob Colcleugh says the deal unlocks significant value for shareholders while strengthening the company's balance sheet.
Under the agreement, AltaGas will pay $325 million in cash and $325 million in AltaGas common shares.
AltaGas says the deal adds strategic and complementary assets that strengthen its footprint in the Alberta Montney region.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to closing conditions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
CAF efforts in N.W.T. extended to Sept. 5 'pending further re-assessment'
The Canadian Armed Forces efforts to help fight wildfires in the Northwest Territories has been extended to Sept. 5 'pending further re-assessment,' according to a military spokesperson.
WATCH LIVE | Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
Tropical Storm Idalia descended on the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction throughout the Southeast that stretched back to its landfall as a hurricane in Florida.
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometers away, in an apparent reference to the previous day's strike on an airport in western Russia.
Conservatives maintain months-long lead over Liberals, as Canadians' economic anxiety rises: Nanos
The Conservatives are solidifying their lead over the Liberals, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre are neck-and-neck for preferred prime minister, according to weekly tracking from Nanos Research.
Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too small
A U.S. judge has rejected Burger King's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that it cheated hungry customers by making its Whopper sandwich appear larger than it actually is.
Sask. woman with terminal cancer seeks new home for 3 dogs
For many people, pets are like family. One Regina woman is asking for help to make sure her furry friends will be going to a good home due to her ongoing battle with cancer.
Dark sky designation: Quebec's Mont-Tremblant Park is officially star gazers' paradise
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier condemns federal environment minister's emissions cap comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is blasting federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over comments he made about capping emissions.
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
-
Frustration mounts among public servants over unpaid benefits claims
Two months after the federal government switched insurance providers, many public servants say they are seeing an increase in out of pocket expenses instead of better benefits coverage.
Vancouver
-
Coroner, policy experts push for expanded safe supply as drug toxicity deaths continue to climb
With British Columbia on pace to break the annual record for drug toxicity deaths again – drug policy experts and the province’s chief coroner continue to press for an expansion of safer supply alternatives.
-
'We have their attention': Joffre Lakes Park to reopen temporarily, B.C. First Nation's chief says
Joffre Lakes Park – where public access was shut down by two B.C. First Nations last week – will reopen over the Labour Day weekend.
-
Riders walk off Playland's Wooden Roller Coaster after mechanical issue
Riders were in for a surprise Wednesday when while chugging up the first hill, the Wooden Roller Coaster at Playland stopped.
Atlantic
-
Clear skies in the Maritimes expected to offer great views of a blue supermoon
Maritimers should be able to catch a glimpse of a rare sight Thursday night when a blue supermoon will be rising over the eastern horizon between 8 and 9 p.m.
-
Nova Scotia students face housing crunch
“We know that there are students living in cars. We know there are mature students with kids that have nowhere to live, as well as students who are looking towards shelters or things like that in order to be able to study and have a place to live,” says Students Nova Scotia.
-
'Brings back memories of the past': Nova Scotian communities react to more rain and floods
It was anything but a beach day across much of the Maritimes on Wednesday, and many Nova Scotians are sick of the wet weather.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. posts $704M budget surplus, say audited public accounts
An audited public accounting of British Columbia's financial records shows the province posted a surplus of more than $700 million in the 2022-2023 budget year.
-
Cowichan Valley teacher suspended after student breaks shoulder blade
A high-school gym teacher in the Cowichan Valley will have his teaching certificate suspended for four days after one of his students broke their shoulder blade while playing a game last year.
-
Man arrested after 4 arson fires in Victoria, Saanich
A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with four fires that were deliberately set in Victoria and Saanich this summer.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9
WATCH LIVE @ 9 | Ford to make announcement amid calls for Steve Clark resignation
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement, the day after a scathing report from the integrity commissioner found his housing minister broke ethics rules in the process of developing Ontario's greenbelt.
-
'The buck stops with me:' Ontario Housing Minister accepts blame after integrity commissioner finds that he broke ethics rules
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Ontario woman loses $3,000 trying to online bank
An Ontario woman who planned to do some online banking during a lunch break said she was shocked to find out she was scammed out of $3,000.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Westmount home struck by lightning during severe thunderstom
A home in Westmount was struck by lightning during a short but severe thunderstorm that hit the Montreal and Laval regions Wednesday.
-
3 out of 4 overdose deaths in Montreal occur inside the home
Forget the cliché of the young drifter in an alley who dies of an overdose with a syringe in his arm: the current hecatomb of drug overdoses affects all age groups and all facets of society.
-
Dark sky designation: Quebec's Mont-Tremblant Park is officially star gazers' paradise
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Man accused in Orleans explosion expected to plead guilty today
The man accused of causing an explosion in Orléans that destroyed several homes under construction on a February morning is due in court today, where he is expected to plead guilty.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after multiple assaults in Parliamentary Precinct
A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after several people were injured in a random attack in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, Ottawa police say.
-
Ottawa man charged with promoting neo-Nazi terrorist group released on bail
An Ottawa man who has been charged with terrorism offences for promoting a neo-Nazi group has been granted bail.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | New video shows moments surrounding fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kitchener man
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
-
Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after controversy
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item.
-
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge yard
A Cambridge pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon on track for record year for homeless encampments
The City of Saskatoon is calling on the province to step in and help with a growing housing crisis as the city experiences a record amount of homeless encampments.
-
MLA Don Morgan says protection of students is 'paramount' following pronoun policy protest
MLA for Saskatoon Southeast Don Morgan says that supports and protection of children in schools is "paramount" following backlash against the province's new pronoun policy.
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle multiple fires overnight
It was a busy night for Saskatoon’s fire department. They were called out to three significant fires Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman loses $3,000 trying to online bank
-
Heavy police presence in Mindemoya area of Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public to avoid the area of Limberlost Lane in Mindemoya on Manitoulin Island on Thursday morning.
-
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
Winnipeg
-
'Basically helpless': Manitoba farmers say their sheep are being repeatedly targeted by wolves
A pair of Manitoba farmers say sheep at their farm are being repeatedly targeted by wolves.
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
Woman accusing ex-NDP MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault in Winnipeg goes public
The woman accusing former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault is going public, saying she wants to support others.
Regina
-
'How many times do we have to fall': Regina houselessness crisis continues as more encampments dismantled
After another tent encampment was dismantled by police and fire Tuesday, some city officials are wondering where Regina's most vulnerable have to go.
-
Sask. woman with terminal cancer seeks new home for 3 dogs
-
Conservatives maintain months-long lead over Liberals, as Canadians' economic anxiety rises: Nanos
