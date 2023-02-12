Tigers topple Hurricanes in shootout at Medicine Hat

Medicine Hat held serve at home Saturday, defeating the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 in a shootout.

Friday night in Lethbridge, the Hurricanes defeated the Tigers 3-0.

The Tigers scored first Saturday, when Rhett Parsons fired one past Hurricane goaltender Harrison Meneghin 54 seconds into the first period.

Hurricane Jett Jones banged in a rebound on a two-man power play to tie it up at 7:46, but Brendan Lee scored his 21st for Medicine Hat three minutes later to put the Tigers back in front.

In the second, Joe Arnsten tied things up at 13:07 and they stayed that way until the shootout. In the seventh round, Shane Smith scored to give Medicine Hat their margin of victory.

Lethbridge outshot Medicine Hat 28-26. Beckett Langkow of the Tigers got the win.

Medicine Hat beat Lethbridge Saturday night in a shootout (Photo: Twitter@WHLHurricanes)

The Hurricanes picked up three of a possible four points in their weekend matchups against Medicine Hat.

The Hurricanes return home Wednesday, taking on the Calgary Hitmen. Puck drop is 7 p.m.