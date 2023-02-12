Tigers topple Hurricanes in shootout at Medicine Hat

Medicine Hat topped Lethbridge 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night (Photo: Twitter@WHLTigers) Medicine Hat topped Lethbridge 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night (Photo: Twitter@WHLTigers)

