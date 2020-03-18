CALGARY -- With many families stuck indoors because of COVID-19 concerns, a group dedicated to preserving Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park is encouraging residents to get outside and enjoy nature.

Friends of Fish Creek say the anxiety over the pandemic has been a "difficult time" for many people but there are things they can do to improve their situation and restore some normalcy.

"Spending time outdoors and connecting with other people are all important to our well-being, and that we all have to find the balance in maintaining some normalcy in our lives while exercising care and caution to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus," the society says in a release.

Officials say while many events have been cancelled and centres have been closed in Calgary, the provincial park remains open to visitors.

"Time spent outdoors – on your own or even with others – is still possible, and highly encouraged. Exercise, sunshine, fresh air, these are all things that support our health and overall well-being, and at times such as these, we can’t do enough to keep ourselves healthy."

The society also says that many of the programs advertised on its website are also expected to go ahead as planned.

"Since many of our programs take place outdoors, the risks associated with coronavirus are much reduced, and we feel that it is important to continue offering public programming when we can."

However, some individual programs and volunteer opportunities may still be cancelled in the coming days and officials say those will be determined on a case-by-case basis.