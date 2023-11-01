Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical set for January arrival in Calgary

January has always been a cruel month for Calgarians who hate winter, and starting Jan.16, it will be even meaner than usual, thanks to Broadway Across Canada.

That's the night Mean Girls arrives in Calgary at the Southern Jubilee Auditorium.

The musical adaptation of the Hollywood hit penned by Tina Fey tells the story of Cady Herron, who grew up on an African savanna, only to discover a far more vicious culture when she relocates to a high school in suburban Illinois.

There, she runs into a trio of frenemies known as The Plastics, led by charming, and ruthless Regina George. When Cady comes up with a plan to end Regina's rule, she learns the hard way that the halls of Illinois play a little rougher than the wilds of Africa.

You can be who you want to be and SEXY! Happy #Halloween! 🎃

📷 : #MeanGirlsMusical pic.twitter.com/4Mz1d2fvxe — BroadwayAcrossCanada (@BACTouring) October 31, 2023

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, adapted from her screenplay, and music by three-time Emmy winner Jeff Richmond.

The musical had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington in 2017 and opened on Broadway in New York in April 2018.

Individual tickets for Mean Girls go on sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The show runs Jan. 16 through Jan. 21 at the Southern Jubilee Auditorium

Tickets are currently on sale for Broadway Across Canada's next production, Tony Award-winner Hadestown, which opens in Calgary on Nov. 21.