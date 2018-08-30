Members of the Calgary Police Service have located the victim’s vehicle in connection with a Thursday morning assault in a southeast neighbourhood that left the man in life threatening condition.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a location in the 100 block of Dovertree Place S.E. where they discovered a man who had been assaulted and was in medical distress. The injured man, who is in his 30’s, was transported to hospital where he remains as of Thursday afternoon.

The victim's vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was missing following the assault and police issued a request for tips from the public regarding the whereabouts of the car. Late Thursday evening, police confirmed that the vehicle had been spotted by a citizen.

Anyone with information related to the assault is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.