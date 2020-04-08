CALGARY -- A driver falling asleep behind the wheel led to Lethbridge police seizing $136,000 worth of drugs and a Calgary man facing numerous charges.

Lethbridge police were called around 8 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of 14th Street N.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle running, and the driver asleep behind the wheel.

Police say the man provided a false name after being woken up and once he was identified, officers determined he was in breach of release conditions in Calgary.

The man tried to flee when he got out of the vehicle and he was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

During a search, police uncovered a number of items, including:

Nearly 990 grams of methamphetamine

437 grams of cocaine

Nearly 47 grams of carfentanil

A loaded .44 caliber revolver that had been stolen out of Stettler

Ammunition

Two knives

Nearly $19,000 in cash

A locked safe

Police say the combined street value of the drugs totals nearly $136,000.

Michael Newman Davies, 36, of Calgary, is charged with:

Knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm

Failing to comply with release order conditions (X5)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in vehicle

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm/weapon obtained by an offence

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X3)

Trafficking in property or proceeds over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Attempted obstruction of justice

Resisting a peace officer

Careless use/storage of a firearm

Davies was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on April 9.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.