Tip leads to seizure of weapons, cash and $136K worth of drugs in Lethbridge
Some of the drugs, weapons and cash seized by police in Lethbridge. (Courtesy Lethbridge Police Service)
CALGARY -- A driver falling asleep behind the wheel led to Lethbridge police seizing $136,000 worth of drugs and a Calgary man facing numerous charges.
Lethbridge police were called around 8 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of 14th Street N.
When officers arrived, they found the vehicle running, and the driver asleep behind the wheel.
Police say the man provided a false name after being woken up and once he was identified, officers determined he was in breach of release conditions in Calgary.
The man tried to flee when he got out of the vehicle and he was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
During a search, police uncovered a number of items, including:
- Nearly 990 grams of methamphetamine
- 437 grams of cocaine
- Nearly 47 grams of carfentanil
- A loaded .44 caliber revolver that had been stolen out of Stettler
- Ammunition
- Two knives
- Nearly $19,000 in cash
- A locked safe
Police say the combined street value of the drugs totals nearly $136,000.
Michael Newman Davies, 36, of Calgary, is charged with:
- Knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm
- Failing to comply with release order conditions (X5)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in vehicle
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm/weapon obtained by an offence
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X3)
- Trafficking in property or proceeds over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Attempted obstruction of justice
- Resisting a peace officer
- Careless use/storage of a firearm
Davies was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on April 9.
Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.