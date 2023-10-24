Tips, dash-cam footage sought following hit-and-run in southwest Calgary

Police are looking to the public for tips and dash-cam footage after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of 10 Avenue S.W., shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 21.

According to police, a 19-year-old male was struck while crossing the street by a westbound dark-coloured sedan, believed to be a BMW 3 series.

He was left on the ground as the driver fled, police say.

If you're able to help police find the driver or the vehicle, which is believed to have front-end damage, contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.