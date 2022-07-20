Tkachuk says he won't re-sign extension with Flames: Athletic article
Tkachuk says he won't re-sign extension with Flames: Athletic article
The news just keeps getting worse for the Calgary Flames.
It appears Matthew Tkachuk's days in Calgary may be numbered.
According to an article in The Athletic by Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Selvian,Tkachuk has informed the Flames he will not re-sign a long-term deal to play for the Flames.
As a result, it now appears a trade involving the 24-year-old fan favourite is likely to happen sooner than later.
The article reported that Tkachuk has provided the team with a list of American teams he would sign with, including the Blues, Las Vegas, Florida Nashville and the Dallas Stars.
Tkachuk scored 42 goals and had 62 assists for 104 points in the 2021-22 season. He added four goals and six assists in the playoffs and was named a second team NHL all-star.
GAUDREAU'S LETTER TO CALGARY FANS
Meanwhile, Columbus Blue Jacket's Johnny Gaudreau penned a letter to Calgary hockey fans that was published in Wednesday's Player's' Tribune.
In it, Gaudreau said his decision to leave Calgary wasn't an easy one, and in fact came down to the final hours before the signing deadline.
Gaudreau said that ultimately, he signed with Blue Jackets in order to be closer to family.
St. Louis Blues' David Perron, left, chases Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
He thanked the Flames for taking a chance on him in 2011, when he said not a lot of teams were willing to give a shot to a 167 centimetre (5'6"), 58 kg (130 lb.) winger.
"I'm so proud to have been on this team," he said, "and to have represented this city, and these last few weeks…I've been struggling every time I think about that," Gaudreau wrote.
To fans, he said, "I hope the people of Calgary can remember me not only as a hockey player, but also as a good person with good values. Thank you for supporting me over these years, and for making my family a part of yours."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve
Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Edmonton
-
Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.
-
Alberta house leader doubts Danielle Smith's proposed sovereignty bill would pass
Alberta's government house leader says he doubts controversial legislation designed to ignore federal laws and court rulings — as promised by United Conservative leadership contender Danielle Smith — would pass in the legislature.
-
Prayers and apologies: Why these two groups are on a pilgrimage for the Pope
Two groups of Indigenous people are bussing in from Saskatchewan and Manitoba to see the Pope.
Vancouver
-
'Do you hate Jake Virtanen?': Cross-examination of accuser continues in sexual assault trial
A lawyer for former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen questioned his accuser about what she says happened at a hotel in 2017, as she took the stand for a third day in the high-profile sexual assault trial.
-
What comes next? BC NDP walking fine line beyond empty homes tax
When B.C.’s finance minister announced the province would be adding six more communities to its list of jurisdictions subject to its speculation and vacancy tax, opposition was muted.
-
Mosquito numbers buzzing 'higher than normal' in some parts of Metro Vancouver
Experts say there's been an uptick in the number of mosquitoes in Metro Vancouver this summer, and many in the region are feeling the itch.
Atlantic
-
Witness who spoke out after Fredericton ER death receives outpouring of support
A Fredericton man who spoke out after seeing a patient die while waiting for treatment at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital’s emergency department says the response has been overwhelming.
-
AIM CEO’s comments "unfortunate" and "disappointing": Saint John city councillor
A Saint John city councillor who’s pushing for an immediate review of the American Iron and Metal (AIM) recycling plant says comments from the company’s president and CEO in response to safety concerns are “unfortunate” and “disappointing.”
-
Criminalize tactics of 'coercive control' of women used by N.S. mass killer: expert
An expert on gender-based violence is urging an inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting to recommend criminalizing isolation and intimidation tactics like those the killer used against women.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. confirms pigs on Vancouver Island golf course will be dealt with by conservation officers
A Vancouver Island golf club is thrilled that conservation officers are finally stepping in to remove problem pigs from its grounds.
-
Kayakers save drowning man near Sidney, B.C.
The RCMP are crediting two kayakers with saving a man from drowning near Sidney, B.C., on Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. First Nations hope to protect Spirit bears with ban on black bear hunting
A ban on black bear hunting in parts of the Great Bear Rainforest has the Kitasoo Xai'xais, and Gitga'at Nations hopeful a revitalization of the species will develop, a July 19 announcement stated.
Toronto
-
Big hail, 100 km/h winds could hit southern Ontario as potentially 'damaging' storm moves through
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for parts of southern Ontario as storms with the potential for nickel-sized hail and 100 km/h winds move through the region.
-
Cost of gas in Ontario set to drop to lowest level since April 15 on Friday
The cost of gasoline is expected to fall by four cents a litre Friday, reaching its lowest level since April 15, says one industry analyst.
-
96-year-old 'sweating to death' in Toronto long-term care room with no air conditioning, daughter says
The daughter of a 96-year-old woman says her mother is “sweating to death” in her long-term care home room in Toronto, which has had no air conditioning this week.
Montreal
-
Quebec to give health-care workers double pay if they work overtime
As the province wades through the seventh wave of COVID-19, Quebec is set to bring back bonuses for health-care workers who work overtime starting on Friday, CTV News has confirmed.
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
'A radio legend': former CJAD broadcaster Dave Fisher dies at 71
Renowned Montreal broadcaster Dave Fisher, who retired from a radio career that spanned three decades at CJAD 800, has died at 71.
Ottawa
-
Councillors, mayoral candidates criticize proposed 'strong mayor' powers for Ottawa mayor
Less than 100 days before residents head to the polls to elect a new government, Premier Doug Ford said he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa "veto" powers over proposals made by their respective councils.
-
New development could displace historic totem pole at Ottawa's Scouts Canada headquarters
The Scouts Canada National Headquarters on Baseline Road is the site for three proposed high-rise towers. If approved, the proposed development would be home to 952 residential units, according to the submitted proposal.
-
Nurse waits hours at Ottawa hospital for appendix surgery
Rylan Haas, a nurse in Saskatoon who fell ill while on vacation, says he was faced with a painful wait at an emergency room in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Only 1 out of 65 childcare providers in Waterloo region have signed on to $10-a-day plan
Three weeks after applications opened, only one of 65 eligible childcare providers in Waterloo region has signed on to the provincial rebate program to bring in $10-a-day child-care.
-
Rising costs force small business to close
A Kitchener business that grew during the pandemic is closing its doors.
Saskatoon
-
Truck driver in deadly Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, day parole for six months.
-
Sask. RCMP charge suspect after man beaten in front of 6-year-old daughter
RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged assault where a man was beaten while his six-year-old daughter looked on.
-
Sask. mom 'hopeful' for daughter's future with province expanding coverage for cystic fibrosis medication
Shardelle Brown is more hopeful for her 6-year-old daughter's future now that an important medication to treat cystic fibrosis will be covered by the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
Berrio on the Sandbanks is back
There will be a small flotilla of boats on the water of Lake Wanapitei on Saturday as country music fans gather for Berrio on the Sandbanks.
-
Partnership brings care for injured workers closer to home
A health care partnership in Sault Ste. Marie aims to reduce out-of-town travel for people who are injured on the job.
-
Centre opens in downtown Sudbury to help Black entrepreneurs excel
The Northern Ontario Economic Empowerment Program aims to help coordinate and offer resources to Black entrepreneurs in the north.
Winnipeg
-
'It could have ended in disaster': Winnipeg woman told by 911 dispatcher to confront intruder in her home
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about calling 911 with the hopes a similar incident doesn't happen to other people.
-
Woman falls into construction pit after sidewalk sinks
A 70-year-old woman required rescuing and a trip to the hospital after falling into a construction hole beside her house.
-
Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.
Regina
-
Beck looking for solutions for 'predictable healthcare' on Sask. NDP tour
With rural health care stretched to the brink in Saskatchewan’s east, the leader of the Sask. NDP made several stops on Tuesday to speak to healthcare workers and tour facilities in four different communities.
-
Crown recommends 18-month sentence for Travis Patron guilty of two assaults
The Crown has submitted its sentencing recommendations for Travis Patron’s assault case.
-
Sask. women may have fewer pain management options when giving birth
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a North America-wide shortage of epidural catheter kits used to manage pain in women while they labour and deliver.