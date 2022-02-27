Tkachuk, Toffoli lead Flames past Wild
Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each scored twice and added an assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames won 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild to tie a franchise record with 11 consecutive wins on home ice.
Erik Gudbranson, Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (31-14-6), which also won 11 games from Nov. 15 to Dec. 27, 2015. The Flames have outscored teams 53-15 during this span.
It was a strong bounce-back performance for the Flames who had their 10-game winning streak snapped in a 7-1 loss in Vancouver on Thursday.
Frederick Gaudreau, Nick Bjugstad and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota (31-16-3), which has lost five of their last six, including three straight losses in regulation for the first time all season.
Sitting third in the Central by one point over Nashville, Minnesota returns home after picking up just two points on their four-game Canadian road trip. The same two teams meet again on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn.
Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for Calgary to improve to 24-11-5.
Kaapo Kahkonen had 28 stops in a second consecutive start for Minnesota. He fell to 12-5-2.
Minnesota got off to a fast start scoring on its first shot 1:36 into the game.
Off a faceoff won in the defensive zone, Kevin Fiala carried the puck up ice and into the Flames end, banking a pass back to Jon Merrill at the blue line whose shot was deflected out of mid-air by Gaudreau.
But Calgary took over from that point, scoring the next three goals in a period in which they outshot the visitors 18-4.
Calgary tied it at 10:29 when Toffoli snuck in from the blue line undetected and one-timed a perfect cross-ice pass from Rasmus Andersson.
It was the third goal in five games since Toffoli joined the Flames on Feb. 14 in a trade with Montreal. Toffoli then helped set up the go-ahead goal just over a minute later.
On the power play, Toffoli and Elias Lindholm combined to get the puck to Tkachuk at the side of the net, who on his second whack at it, knocked his 25th goal of the season past Kahkonen.
Before the period ended, the Flames extended the lead to 3-1 on Gudbranson's long slap shot just inside the goal post.
While tempers started to flare in the second with several post-whistle skirmishes, there wasn't any offence until 16:44 when a rebound of Andersson's point shot popped right out to Mangiapane who buried his team-leading 28th goal.
The back-breaker for the Wild came with 41 seconds remaining in the period when they surrendered a short-handed goal to Coleman, who got breakaways 15 seconds apart, making good on the second, squeezing a shot through Kahkonen's pads.
One concern for Calgary was the condition of defenceman Oliver Kylington, who got injured at11:17 of the third period. With Ryan Hartman holding onto Kylington's arm – a play in which he was given a minor penalty – Kylington got spun around and went flying into the end boards with his head and neck hitting first.
He was face down, motionless, for a couple of minutes before being helped off.
Down 5-1, the Wild got goals just over a minute apart from Bjugstad and Kaprizov late in the third, but Tkachuk and Toffoli put the game away with empty netters.
Notes: Tkachuk played in his 400th career game, which is the most from the 2016 draft class. His 135 career goals ranks him fourth... The Flames made two line-up changes at forward inserting Brad Richardson and Brett Ritchie, who sat for the past 14 and five games, respectively, for Dillon Dube and Adam Ruzicka. It was Dube's first game missed this season.... Minnesota made one line-up change inserting Jordie Benn for Calen Addison on the blue line.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
Live updates: Greece sending defence aid to Ukraine
Authorities say Greece is sending ammunition, assault rifles and missile launchers to Ukraine in response to a request by Ukraine's government.
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
Canada, the United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.
'Let us help them get straight to hell': Road signs being removed to confuse Russians
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.
Trump tees off on Canada over trucker protest
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is assailing Canada as a country of 'left-wing fascists' for the way it cleared protesters out of Ottawa last weekend.
Explainer: How is the Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?
Ukraine's tangled political history with Russia has its counterpart in the religious landscape, with Ukraine's majority Orthodox Christian population divided between an independent-minded group based in Kyiv and another loyal to its patriarch in Moscow.
Studies offer further evidence that the coronavirus pandemic began in animals in Wuhan market
Two preprint studies posted Saturday offer further evidence that the coronavirus originated in animals and spread to humans in late 2019 at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Fifth weekend of convoy protests, counter-protests in Edmonton
Vehicles including trucks displaying Canadian flags made their way through downtown Edmonton throughout the early afternoon on Saturday.
-
'The enemy wants to destroy everything': Ukrainian city pounded with missiles
Western allies have announced sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including banishing its key banks from the main global payments system, drawing thanks from Ukraine on Sunday as its forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices set another record
Gas prices hit another record high in Metro Vancouver on Saturday, a development analysts have attributed to the sanctions placed on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Former police dog handlers join forces to support retired four-legged colleagues
Const. Aaron Courtney was passionate about his career as a police dog handler. That 16-year career was wiped away in seconds, when he was rammed by a suspected drunk driver.
-
'Stand with Ukraine': Rally at Vancouver Art Gallery draws large crowd
A large crowd gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and show support for the Ukrainian people.
Atlantic
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
-
Inquiry plans frank account of N.S. mass shooting
Canadians are being advised to brace Monday for the retelling of the horrors of the country's worst mass shooting in modern history as a public inquiry provides a chronological description of the tragedy that began in Portapique, N.S.
-
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria townhome development headed for public hearing amid opposition from neighbours
A controversial development in Victoria has taken another step forward, with the city council voting last week to move the project to a public hearing.
-
1 person injured, 5 boats destroyed in Ladysmith fire
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a boat storage facility in Ladysmith early Saturday morning.
-
Islanders fear for loved ones in Ukraine as attacks intensify
Victoria Grando ended her telephone call Friday with her cousin — who lives in Ukraine — in tears.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial
A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.
-
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow squall alerts issued across Quebec
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snow squall watch for the islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to multiple regions of Quebec
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec on Monday
Starting Monday, the Quebec government will lift a series of restrictions put in place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
OPINION
OPINION | The Russian invasion, a culmination of a series of failures for Putin
By recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on Feb. 21, Vladimir Putin put an end to the negotiated resolution of a secessionist conflict that had been active since 2014.
Ottawa
-
Two killed in serious crash late Saturday
Ottawa paramedics say two men have died following a serious collision on Hunt Club Road.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
-
Snow squall warning in effect Sunday
A snow squall warning is in effect for Ottawa, with the possibility of heavy flurries at times through the day.
Kitchener
-
Officers stabbed, dog shot after altercation with man in Cambridge
Two police officers have reportedly been stabbed, two others have been injured, and a dog has been shot following an altercation with a man in Cambridge.
-
Ukraine solidarity rally held in Kitchener's Victoria Park
A solidarity rally was the latest show of support for Ukraine from the Kitchener community.
-
Ontario confirms 34 more COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions continue to decline
Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.
Saskatoon
-
First provincial para-hockey team welcomes national team for development camp
Les Nemish has been waiting years for a weekend like what’s happening at Merlis Belsher Place.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll
A new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
-
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.
-
Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial
A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.
Winnipeg
-
'We stand with Ukraine': Thousands rally outside Manitoba Legislature to support Ukraine
Ukrainian flags flew high among the thousands of Manitobans who came together Saturday evening in front of the Manitoba Legislative building to show support for Ukraine.
-
Winnipeg police forensics unit investigating 'incident' in Assiniboine Park
The Winnipeg police forensics unit is investigating an incident in Assiniboine Park.
-
OPP investigating sudden death of Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of a Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows early last week.
Regina
-
Cowessess First Nation holds NHL motivation day
Cowessess First Nation held an NHL motivation day where former hockey players visited the community to inspire the next generation of players.
-
'The enemy wants to destroy everything': Ukrainian city pounded with missiles
Western allies have announced sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including banishing its key banks from the main global payments system, drawing thanks from Ukraine on Sunday as its forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.
-
Regina sees demonstrations in solidarity with Ukraine
Prayers and demonstrations were held across the city Friday, with more planned this coming weekend.