'To keep this tournament going has meant so much': Autumn Open celebrates 50 years of elite bowling

Elite bowlers from across Canada have made their way to Calgary for the 50th anniversary of the Autumn Open.

The four-day, five-pin tournament runs from Oct. 5 to 8 at Paradise Lanes.

More than 300 bowlers are participating in hopes of taking home the cash prize of over $10,000.

The tournament was first held at the Chinook Bowladrome in 1973 before it moved to Toppler Bowl in Fairview from 1998 to 2008.

Paradise Lanes has hosted it ever since.

"We brought it over to Paradise with less than a month to organize it," said tournament co-chair Maria Wood.

"To keep this tournament going has meant so much."

The tournament format will see the top 48 of the approximately 300 participants compete on Sunday morning.

From there, the field will be broken down to a 16-person knockout bracket.

The entry fee is $240.