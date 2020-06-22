CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for the driver and suspect vehicle following a hit-and-run in the southeast neighbourhood of Deer Ridge.

Police officials confirm a child, believed to be approximately 18 months old, was injured after being hit by a vehicle shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday along Deerfield Villas S.E.

According to police, the child was transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition with severe injuries.

A description of the suspect vehicle has not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.