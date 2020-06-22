Advertisement
Toddler suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run in Deer Ridge
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 11:22AM MDT Last Updated Monday, June 22, 2020 11:23AM MDT
A young child was transported to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Deer Ridge Monday morning (file)
CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for the driver and suspect vehicle following a hit-and-run in the southeast neighbourhood of Deer Ridge.
Police officials confirm a child, believed to be approximately 18 months old, was injured after being hit by a vehicle shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday along Deerfield Villas S.E.
According to police, the child was transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition with severe injuries.
A description of the suspect vehicle has not been released.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.