Toffoli scores shootout winner as Flames top Wild 1-0
Tyler Toffoli scored in the sudden death round of the shootout to send the Calgary Flames to a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.
Toffoli beat Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson five-hole to end Tuesday's game, which nearly ended in overtime.
Both teams scored in the third round of the shootout, but Matt Boldy's missed backhander for Minnesota set the stage for Toffoli to win it.
Gustavsson made 26 saves for Minnesota, while Jacob Markstrom stopped all 40 shots in net for Calgary for his first shutout of the year. The 40 shots by the Wild were the most surrendered by the Flames all season.
Tuesday was the second night of a back-to-back for Calgary, which beat Dallas 5-4 on Monday.
"We haven’t done that much this year," Markstrom said of the back-to-back wins. "Now you just refocus, relax when we get home tonight and then refocus for the next game."
Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon appeared to have scored the game-winner with 1:36 remaining in overtime when he buried a Ryan Hartman rebound. The play was reviewed, however, and it was deemed Spurgeon was offside as he skated backwards into Calgary's zone.
"We just looked at it. We think it’s offside," said Wild coach Dean Evason. "He definitely released it before it got over the blue line by an inch. So, yeah, hard to argue with that."
Flames coach Darryl Sutter said he knew right away that Spurgeon was offside.
"When you’re skating backwards, the puck’s gotta be on your stick," he said. "It’s the first thing I said is they gotta look at that in a hurry because I don’t think it was on his stick."
Some of Calgary’s players had already headed to the locker room and had to return to the bench after the call was overturned. After Minnesota's players stopped their celebration at centre ice, play eventually resumed.
"I think there was 10 of us in the room. We just thought the game was over, obviously," Toffoli said. "Obviously we heard everyone screaming to get back out there. We went back out there and Darryl told us to get our heads back into it, and we found a way."
Tuesday marked the second time the two teams played in a four-day span. Minnesota won 3-0 in Calgary on Saturday, with Gustavsson making 31 saves in the shutout.
Minnesota dominated Calgary in shots on goal, with the Wild outshooting the Flames 40-26.
The Wild had several golden opportunities in the third period. Hartman was stopped on a breakaway after a nice pass from linemate Kirill Kaprizov, and forward Ryan Reaves missed a good look on the doorstep a few minutes later.
Frederick Gaudreau also had a good look for Minnesota early in overtime, but his shot was blocked into the protective netting. Mikael Backlund had Calgary’s best shot in overtime but was denied by Gustavsson.
"These games are real fun. It’s very close games and there’s lots of opportunities back and forth," Gustavsson said. "They had a breakaway in overtime. We had a few good chances. It’s the way the game goes."
Play was chippy throughout the game, with several scrums after the whistle. One of those resulted in two penalties on Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman during a first-period dustup.
WILD CELEBRATE PRIDE NIGHT
The Wild hosted its second annual Pride Night on Tuesday. Players used Pride pucks and Pride tape on their sticks during warm-ups. Jack Jablonski, a former Minnesota high school hockey player who has been paralyzed since 2011 and came out as gay last year, performed the "Let’s Play Hockey!" chant pre-game.
Wild defenceman Jon Merrill donated tickets to Tuesday's game to Queerspace Collective, a mentorship program for LGBTQIA+ youth in Minnesota. The Wild players wore Pride jerseys during the inaugural Pride Night last year but did not on Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Flames: Host Anaheim on Friday.
Wild: At Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to hold key rate
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning, with economists widely expecting the central bank to hold its key rate.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
One month after cyberattack hit, what's next for Indigo?
One month after a cyberattack hit Indigo Books & Music Inc., Canada's biggest bookstore chain is back online, although, still grappling with the fallout.
U.S. investigating close call involving Air Canada flight at Florida airport
U.S. officials are investigating a close call involving Air Canada and American Airlines flights at a Florida airport.
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
Chinese Canadians walk tightrope in political arena amid foreign interference debate
Chinese Canadian figures across the political spectrum say they worry, with varying emphasis, about interference by Chinese authorities, a lack of nuance, racism and the use of the debate to push wedges into ethnic Chinese communities.
Ontario mayors seek help, clarity from Ottawa to support Roxham Road asylum seekers
The mayors of three Ontario cities are calling on the federal government to help them support asylum seekers being transferred to their communities after entering the country through an unofficial border crossing in Quebec.
Edmonton
-
Growth in Grades 4-9 classes restricting school choice: Edmonton Public Schools
Class sizes are growing at Edmonton Public Schools, with the largest growth happening at the Grade 4 to 9 level, where the average ranges from 23 to 26 students.
-
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
-
Calgary, Edmonton to explore potential joint bid for Commonwealth Games
Alberta's two largest cities are exploring the feasibility of submitting a joint bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
Vancouver
-
'No showing of property at seller's request': Land value behind $10.5M listing for Vancouver teardown
A modest, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home on Vancouver's west side is currently listed for sale for more than $10 million, but prospective buyers aren't allowed to take a look inside.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patients
As a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilities
The City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
Atlantic
-
'We will get this right': N.S. announces $58 million in funding for new medical campus amid health-care crisis
The Nova Scotia government is spending $58.9 million to develop the province's second medical school campus at the Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., within the next two years.
-
Care given to woman who died after 7-hour ER wait was 'provided reasonably, appropriately': N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health has filed a statement of defence with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Allison Holthoff, who died after waiting hours for treatment at a hospital in Amherst, N.S., late last year.
-
'I'm just lost': Tenant left without electricity, running water during dispute with landlord
A Nova Scotia woman says she’s at her wit’s end dealing with a dispute with her landlord that’s left her without running water in her home for more than a week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. nurses disciplined for 'diverting narcotics'
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) has placed several conditions on two nurses in the province who were found to be "diverting narcotics" for personal use in separate incidents.
-
B.C. teacher who said he would rip out students' vocal cords reprimanded for misconduct
A Vancouver Island school teacher who told a bus full of Grade 3 students that he would rip out their vocal cords and throw them out the window if they started shouting has been reprimanded for professional misconduct and ordered to complete a course on creating a positive learning environment.
-
Dashcam captures shocking crash in Sooke, B.C.
Dashcam video caught the terrifying moment that a vehicle crashed into two oncoming cars in Sooke, B.C.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario unlikely to meet health-care goals due to underspending and staffing, report finds
The challenges facing Ontario’s strained health-care system are “expected to persist” as a result of underfunding and a shortage of front-line workers, a new report from the province’s fiscal watchdog suggests.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold a news conference Wednesday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference in Pickering Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario mayors seek help, clarity from Ottawa to support Roxham Road asylum seekers
The mayors of three Ontario cities are calling on the federal government to help them support asylum seekers being transferred to their communities after entering the country through an unofficial border crossing in Quebec.
Montreal
-
More measures set to resolve customer service crisis at SAAQ
The computer glitch at Quebec's auto insurance board (Societe de l'assurance automobile du Quebec - SAAQ) has prompted the Quebec government to put three measures in place to avoid long waits at service centres.
-
Montreal teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls
A Montreal elementary school teacher pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sex-related crimes involving five young female students whom he manipulated into acts of sexual abuse. Dominic Blanchette admitted guilt on eight counts, including sexual interference, possession of child pornography, child luring and sexual exploitation. More than a dozen other charges were stayed.
-
3D printed weapons and drugs seized in raid north of Montreal
The multi-jurisdictional police force (MILET) based out of Montreal arrested two young people after a raid discovered homemade firearms constructed using a 3D printer. A police news release says that officers searched a Mont-Tremblant residence on Fillion Street on Tuesday and arrested a 20-year-old man and a minor after firearms parts, ammunition, drugs and other items used to print firearms were seized.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Labour shortages causing some March Break camps to close in Quebec
March Break day camps in Quebec this week are being cancelled because of a lack of staff.
-
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
-
Ottawa LRT service returns to normal after loose wire
Normal service on Ottawa's LRT system resumed Wednesday morning after a problem Tuesday night led to disruptions.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
-
'They got the wrong home': Homeowner shaken after multiple rounds fired at Plattsville, Ont. house
A homeowner in Plattsville, Ont. says he has no idea why his house was targeted in an early Monday morning shooting.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man dedicated to fundraising for neurology department after fourth brain surgery
A Saskatoon man who has had four brain surgeries in the last seven years is now working to raise money to improve the neurology department at Royal University Hospital.
-
Family of North Battleford homicide victim found in burned-out building seeks public's help
The family of a man whose body was found in a burned-out building in Battleford is calling on the public for information that will bring his killers to justice.
-
Sask. Polytechnic joins other institutions banning TikTok
Saskatchewan Polytechnic is following the lead of governments across Canada by prohibiting the use of TikTok on all its institution-owned devices.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge second man in violent attack
Sudbury police say they have arrested the second suspect the were looking for in a violent attack Sunday at an apartment building on Bruce Avenue in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur back on the market with lower $1.6M price tag
The home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, one of the few Montreal homes with a helicopter pad tucked away in the backyard, is back on the market but for a much lower asking price.
-
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'It's concerning': Three shootings within 48 hours leave Winnipeg residents on edge
Winnipeg residents are concerned after three shootings took place over a 48-hour period.
-
U.S. investigating close call involving Air Canada flight at Florida airport
U.S. officials are investigating a close call involving Air Canada and American Airlines flights at a Florida airport.
-
Election year budget promises tax breaks for Manitobans, jump in health-care spending
The proposed budget, which Premier Heather Stefanson intends to take to the electorate, sees overall spending jump by nearly 10 per cent which the province says brings funding increases in all 19 government departments.
Regina
-
City council set to vote on application for $128M in federal dollars for new aquatic centre
Regina city council will decide whether or not to apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre during Wednesday’s council meeting.
-
When should you remove your ice fishing shack in Sask.
With the calendar turning to March, many are thinking of spring and with that time of year comes the end of ice fishing season.
-
Regina police see increase of reported sexual assaults as more survivors come forward
The Regina Police Service (RPS) revealed that 2022 saw a record-high 213 reported cases of sexual assault.