Tom Cochrane to perform at the Back Alley during Stampede 2023

Tom Cochrane will perform in Calgary this Stampede at the Back Alley's new summer tent.

Presented by CJAY92, the singer-songwriter, known for songs like Life is a Highway, Sinking like a Sunset and White Hot, will play on Sunday, July 16.

"Tom Cochrane is a Canadian legend. We are incredibly excited to welcome Tom and his band to Calgary this Stampede," said Chris Nielsen, president of Calgary-based event company True Rhythm.

This year marks the first time the Back Alley will have a summer tent.

Located in the nightclub's parking lot in the 4600 block of Macleod Trail South, it will feature concerts, special events and corporate parties.

Tom Cochrane is the seventh concert announced as performingat the Back Alley Tent, along with Our Lady Peace on July 7, The Headstones on July 10, Sean Paul on July 11, Bush on July 13, Farruko on July 14 and Yung Gravy on July 15.

The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, and the Back Alley Tent will be open starting on Stampede Sneak-a-Peek on July 6.

A hiring fair will take place on May 18 from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by another on June 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information on the tent, you can visit the Back Alley's website.